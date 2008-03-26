Videoton may employ 400 people at its new EMS plant in Hungary

evertiq reported earlier that EMS provider Videoton plans to revamp a plant in Marcali, Hungary and start producing electronic and broadcasting products. According to the latest information the company will start the production in May this year.

According to the plans production will start in May with about 40-50 employees whose training will start in Kaposvár next month. Until the end of 2008 Videoton will employ approximatly 100-150 workers at the Marcali plant. During 2009 roughly 200-250 employees may work in the Marcali factory. There is a potential to employ approximately 400 people in the new site of Videoton. The company plans further extensions and improvements. The company plans to invest Ft 100 million in the Marcali plant. The plant was previously owned by a jeans manufacturer.