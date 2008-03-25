Cooper Industries acquires Filtronic

Texas based Cooper Industries has acquired all shares of Filtronics.

Texas based Cooper Industries, with sales of US$ 5.9 billion and has about 31,000 employees. The company was formed as early as 1833 in Mount Vernon, Ohio, USA. Since 1990, the company has been fully specialized in electrical products and tools, with such brands as Weller and Erem.



Filtronic was formed in 1993, with the business concept of developing, manufacturing and marketing mobile filter systems to protect the individual from toxic gases, smoke and dust, and to create a better workbench environment. Filtronic AB is now world-leading in terms of quality and technology in the area of fume extraction and has distributors in Europe, North America, Australia and Asia. The client list includes such companies as Ericsson, Nokia, Siemens, Braun and Boeing. All development and production is conducted in Lidkoping, Sweden.



Cooper Tools’ product portfolio of soldering, repair and fume extraction equipment, combined with Filtronic’s industry expertise, creates major synergy effects for both organizations and provides opportunities for a broader product range for customers.