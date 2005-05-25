SMT & Inspection | May 25, 2005
Henkel expands UK facility
Following the opening of its Research and Applications Center in Irvine, California, Henkel has announced completion of its Hemel Hempstead facility expansion in the United Kingdom.
Long a center of research and development for the company’s Multicore® line of solder products for the SMT assembly and semiconductor packaging industries, the Hemel Hempstead facility is now also home to several other complementary Henkel businesses. In addition to the Multicore® solder products staff, the new facility will also house the company’s automotive electronics, industrial and automotive adhesives and sealants businesses.
“Combining all of these complementary Henkel businesses under one roof has tremendous benefits for our customers,” says Stuart Rowe, Henkel facility manager for the Hemel Hempstead location. “Product development cycles can be accelerated, applications teams from the various business units can work together on complementary projects and our customers have access to a variety of experienced technical personnel.”
The addition to the Hemel Hempstead facility encompasses 900 square meters and includes several new laboratories: an applications lab for adhesives and sealants, a metal pre-treatment and coatings lab, analytical laboratories, an equipment assembly area long enough for a complete automotive vehicle and a long term corrosion testing area. The newly improved location also boasts a training room that can accommodate 24 trainees and where the Henkel staff expects to conduct product training courses for customers, distributors and sales staff.
To study material behavior and obtain analytical data, the laboratory facilities are equipped with equipment and analysis tools including a scanning electron microscope, atomic absorption equipment, several tensiometers, a seven axis robot, a UV curing conveyor and environmental cyclic chambers that control humidity and temperature from -30°C to +150°C.
“We have spared no expense to provide our customers with the tools that will enable them to anticipate changing technical requirements and remain competitive,” says Patrick Trippel, president of the electronics group of Henkel. “Henkel has made a commitment to provide customers with access to local, state-of-the-art technical resources on a global scale and we are delivering on that promise.”
The Hemel Hempstead facility is now one of the largest European sites for the electronics group of Henkel and accommodates over 200 employees.
“Combining all of these complementary Henkel businesses under one roof has tremendous benefits for our customers,” says Stuart Rowe, Henkel facility manager for the Hemel Hempstead location. “Product development cycles can be accelerated, applications teams from the various business units can work together on complementary projects and our customers have access to a variety of experienced technical personnel.”
The addition to the Hemel Hempstead facility encompasses 900 square meters and includes several new laboratories: an applications lab for adhesives and sealants, a metal pre-treatment and coatings lab, analytical laboratories, an equipment assembly area long enough for a complete automotive vehicle and a long term corrosion testing area. The newly improved location also boasts a training room that can accommodate 24 trainees and where the Henkel staff expects to conduct product training courses for customers, distributors and sales staff.
To study material behavior and obtain analytical data, the laboratory facilities are equipped with equipment and analysis tools including a scanning electron microscope, atomic absorption equipment, several tensiometers, a seven axis robot, a UV curing conveyor and environmental cyclic chambers that control humidity and temperature from -30°C to +150°C.
“We have spared no expense to provide our customers with the tools that will enable them to anticipate changing technical requirements and remain competitive,” says Patrick Trippel, president of the electronics group of Henkel. “Henkel has made a commitment to provide customers with access to local, state-of-the-art technical resources on a global scale and we are delivering on that promise.”
The Hemel Hempstead facility is now one of the largest European sites for the electronics group of Henkel and accommodates over 200 employees.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments