Siemens will convert its Electronics Assembly System unit into a wholly-owned subsidiary of DT

evertiq reported last week that Siemens plans to divest its unit Electronics Assembly Systems. Siemens is now planning to convert its Electronics Assembly Systems unit (EA) into a wholly-owned, legally independent subsidiary of its Drive Technologies Division (DT) through a so-called ‘carve-out’.

The global Siplace team welcomes this decision, because it will enable EA to respond more flexibly to its customers’ needs with speedier processes and more direct global access in the regions.



The segment employs over 1200 staff members worldwide, half of them are however located in the company's Munich facility.