30 LED-manufacturers are being sued

An American professor has filed a law-suit against 30 of the biggest electronics manufacturers for violation of patent rights.

Gertrude Neumark Rothschild of Columbia University is an expert in the field of LED-technology. She has now filed a suit against 30 manufacturers for the violation of patent rights. This regards a patent, issued in 1993, about the usage of gallium nitrite in the production of blue/purple LED and laser diodes. According to IDG will the market for such diodes reach about US$ 7.2 billion in 2009. Ms Neumark Rothschild has already sued Philips on a previous occasion, but both agreed to an out-of-court settlement.





A list of companies that are being sued:

Avago Technologies of Singapore

Bacol Optoelectonic Co. Ltd. of Taiwan

Dominant Semiconductors Sdn. Bhd. of Malaysia

Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd., of Taiwan

Exceed Perseverance Electronic Ind. Co., Ltd., of China

Guangzhou Hongli Opto-Electronic Co., Ltd., of China

Harvatek Internaional Inc. of Taiwan

Hitachi, Ltd., of Japan

Kingbright Electronic Co., Ltd., of Taiwan

LG Electronics of Korea

Lite-On Technology Corp. of Taiwan

Lucky Light Electronics Co., Ltd., of China

Matsushita Electric Industrial Co., Ltd., of Japan

Motorola, Inc., of Schaumburg, IL

Nokia of Finland

Opto Tech Corporation of Taiwan

Pioneer Corporation of Japan

Rohm Co., Ltd., of Japan

Samsung Group of Korea

Sanyo Electric Co., Ltd., of Japan

Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd., of Korea

Sharp Corporation of Japan

Shenzhen Unilight Electronic Co., Ltd., of China

Shinano Kenshi Co., Ltd., of Japan

Sony Corporation of Japan

Sony Ericsson Mobile Communications AB of Sweden

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd., of Japan

Toshiba Corporation of Japan

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., of Malvern, PA

Yellow Stone Corporation of Taiwan