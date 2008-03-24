SMT Resource doing good business in Europe

Eric Berg, the company's CEO, explains to evertiq in an interview that the company is doing good business in Europe, although it is mainly through distributor sales.

"We follow our American customers overseas. Therefore our customers tend to be large US EMS companies. Sometimes we get website inquires from small local companies and sell if we have a unique product". "Most

Eastern/Central European small to medium customers buy our products through our dealers/reps in Europe".



Mr. Eric berg said, "We also do good business in Italy. Our German Representative AllSMT has also been selling well to a few customers in France and Northern Africa. Additionally we have had several orders from Turkey".



The company has its own operations in Mexico and Temple in Texas (close to Austin). "This has done well as it is close to our Mexican customers", said Mr. Berg.



The SMT Resource is owned by Chris Thornton and Eric Berg. According to Mr. Berg, are focused on buying and selling equipment. Anna Berg Faatiliga is VP of operations and manages the technical centres and the refurbishment. She is also the CFO and manages most "in house activities".