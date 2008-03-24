Kimball cuts jobs in US

EMS provider Kimball Internationall plans to cut 75 and 100 jobs by midyear from its headquarters in Jasper, US.

According to Mr. Martin Vaugh, a Kimball spokesperson the job cuts will reach as high as the level of a vice president and include management, human resources, information technology and engineering positions. Kimball has approximatly 4000 people employed at its headuarter.