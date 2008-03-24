Software | March 24, 2008
Valor to extend their activities in Eastern Europe and Russia
evertiq has made an interview with Stephan Häfele, president of Valor Europe about company's development in Europe. *
How is the business doing for Valor in Europe right now? Can you predict how the situation will be by the end of this year?
We see a successful start into 2008 with a very solid outlook for the coming quarters. Our customers are focusing already in the design phase to optimize the layout for production. Once the layout is finished the strong trend is the improvement and optimization of existing and new equipment as well as improving quality and full process traceability.
Our full solution offering is addressing this customer needs and therefore we are looking positive into the rest of the year.
Valor has received many new orders in Europe lately, is Europe the best region for Valor at the moment?
We had a very successful 2007 in Europe and we are planning to get stronger in 2008. We have extended our team and our market coverage in the last quarters and believe we can continue the success also in 2008. We succeeded to win major OEM customers in Europe which will help us in the global market to be successful. So, yes Europe is a important region for Valor.
Which countries in Europe do you feel you have the strongest presence?
Our customer base is well distributed all over Europe. By extending our sales and service network we believe we can grow in all regions.
Which countries in Europe would you like to have a stronger presence?
We just announced an extension of our organization in Germany and we will definitely extend our activities in Eastern Europe and Russia. This are the strongest growing markets for Valor in Europe.
Valor has entered into cooperation's with several equipment makers, is Valor's software's adaptable to any SMT equipment? Is it easy for a manufacturer to implement Valor's software in any different SMT line?
Yes one of our strength is the independence to equipment makers. Our solutions are able to optimize and support mixed environment. This brings a great value to our customers as they can buy the best hardware to do their specific job. There is no reason anymore to take front end or surrounding software from a machine supplier into account.
