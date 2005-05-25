Lloyd Doyle announce AOT installation in Japan

Lloyd Doyle announce the first installation of their new 6000 series Automatic Optical Test system in Japan.

A high-tech producer of high density interconnect pcb’s (HDI) has just put an LD6000 X² MVI system into production. This system has been developed to inspect and report on the integrity of Microvia holes formed in the pcb’s during production. These Microvia holes can be as small as 60 microns in diameter and are formed using a laser drilling process. The LD6000 X² MVI system scans the panels and checks individual holes for position, size and the presence of drilling debris.



Kirk Wetherell, product manager at Lloyd Doyle’s Japanese distributor, NidecRead commented: “This system represents a major step forward for HDI pcb’s. Customers are anticipating major improvements in yield using our system even into double digit percentage gains."