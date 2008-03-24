New production manager for Teknek

Teknek, a UK based contact cleaning equipment for the electronics and manufacturing sectors, has appointed Mhairi McKenna as production manager.

Mhairi is responsible for the day-to-day running of the production line including implementing process and business improvement 'lean manufacturing' strategies. She joins from Rolls-Royce Engineering where she fulfilled a similar role for the past two years. Before that Mhairi worked for CHEP in Barcelona as an engineering projects manager. CHEP is a manufacturer of container and pallet systems and her role was to project manage the establishment of a new European service centre. Prior to this Mhairi worked for over five years as production manager at Heil Environmental Industries, a manufacturer of refuse collection vehicles. After serving an engineering apprenticeship at Cummins Diesel Engines, Mhairi completed a B.Eng (Hons) in Automotive Engineering.



"Mhairi has a special combination of first-class technical and manufacturing knowledge and excellent people management skills," said Stephen Mitchell, managing director, Teknek. "This is a fast moving and competitive industry and we need to ensure that our production lines are exploiting the latest techniques to ensure we are operating at optimal efficiency. With her substantial engineering and production experience Mhairi is ideally placed to help us achieve this."