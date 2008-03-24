PCB | March 24, 2008
Ormecon's Organic Metal Nanofinish<br>entering mass production
Ormecon International announced that first mass production of boards using the revolutionary “Organic Metal Nanofinish” will start end of March 2008.
This announcement was made during an oral presentation given at the international Printed Circuit Board technology conference ECWC11 in Shanghai on March 19, by Dr. Bernhard Wessling (Ormecon's CEO and inventor of the Organic Metal Nanofinish).
According to Ormecon, mass production at their customer will start on March 26 with a smaller amount of boards first, but already in a continuous mode on a regular daily production basis. The customer is producing in USA, Ormecon is not authorized to disclose their name.
Already during April, the production amount will reach about 10,000 ft² per month which will be increased month by month to about 100,000 ft² per month (the actual production amount of that type of board for which the customer is changing to the new "Organic Metal Nanofinish").
Up to now, Ormecon has installed or is in the process of installing 7 lines (USA, China (2), Germany (2), Korea, Canada). More than 55 evaluation projects are ongoing, out of which 14 are with OEMs, 6 with assemblers, and more than 35 with PCB manufacturers. Dr. Wessling expressed that "even for him" the degree of response in the market is surprisingly active and positive.
According to Ormecon, mass production at their customer will start on March 26 with a smaller amount of boards first, but already in a continuous mode on a regular daily production basis. The customer is producing in USA, Ormecon is not authorized to disclose their name.
Already during April, the production amount will reach about 10,000 ft² per month which will be increased month by month to about 100,000 ft² per month (the actual production amount of that type of board for which the customer is changing to the new "Organic Metal Nanofinish").
Up to now, Ormecon has installed or is in the process of installing 7 lines (USA, China (2), Germany (2), Korea, Canada). More than 55 evaluation projects are ongoing, out of which 14 are with OEMs, 6 with assemblers, and more than 35 with PCB manufacturers. Dr. Wessling expressed that "even for him" the degree of response in the market is surprisingly active and positive.
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments