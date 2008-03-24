Ormecon's Organic Metal Nanofinish<br>entering mass production

Ormecon International announced that first mass production of boards using the revolutionary “Organic Metal Nanofinish” will start end of March 2008.

This announcement was made during an oral presentation given at the international Printed Circuit Board technology conference ECWC11 in Shanghai on March 19, by Dr. Bernhard Wessling (Ormecon's CEO and inventor of the Organic Metal Nanofinish).



According to Ormecon, mass production at their customer will start on March 26 with a smaller amount of boards first, but already in a continuous mode on a regular daily production basis. The customer is producing in USA, Ormecon is not authorized to disclose their name.



Already during April, the production amount will reach about 10,000 ft² per month which will be increased month by month to about 100,000 ft² per month (the actual production amount of that type of board for which the customer is changing to the new "Organic Metal Nanofinish").



Up to now, Ormecon has installed or is in the process of installing 7 lines (USA, China (2), Germany (2), Korea, Canada). More than 55 evaluation projects are ongoing, out of which 14 are with OEMs, 6 with assemblers, and more than 35 with PCB manufacturers. Dr. Wessling expressed that "even for him" the degree of response in the market is surprisingly active and positive.