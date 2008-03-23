MSC Vertriebs acquires majority share of Able Design

MSC Vertriebs n Stutensee has acquired the majority stake in Able Design.

In addition to sales of standard assemblies with TFT, electroluminescent and plasma displays, Able Design, which was founded in 1994 and is located in Munich, focuses mainly on customer-specific display solutions. In 2007, the company with twelve employees achieved revenues of 4.5 million Euros.



According to Manfred Schwarztrauber, managing director of MSC, the longstanding consulting and design expertise of Able Design in the fields of display technology, glass filters, interfaces, display controllers und housing technology complements in an ideal way the current display portfolio of the MSC Group. “Meanwhile, MSC und Gleichmann Electronics are among the largest distributors of displays in Europe. Obviously, the expectation of our customers is correspondingly high. An increasing number of customers not only want TFTs, LCDs, LCD modules or OLEDs, but preferably want to purchase the complete solution from us. However, despite their exceptional in-depth technical know-how, the focus of MSC Vertriebs GmbH and Gleichmann Electronics has, and always will be, classic components distribution. Thereby, ABLE Design’s display specialists help MSC Vertriebs GmbH and Gleichmann Electronics to continue to concentrate to a large extent on this core competence.”



Gert H. von Steinaecker, managing director of ABLE Design, also sees this as a win-win situation for all parties. “In times of globalization, to be successful a company would be well advised to concentrate on its core competencies. The MSC Group’s design specialists benefit from the knowledge, experience and our reputation in several special fields. On the other hand, the commitment of MSC, a competent partner with 25 years market establishment, brings to ABLE Design, a small technology oriented company, completely new possibilities in the area of sales as well as national and international logistics.”