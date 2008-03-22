PCB Libraries is now PCB Matrix

PCB Libraries has outgrown its name. The company will soon offer new tools beyond the scope of CAD libraries, and so adopted a more appropriate name “PCB Matrix Corp.”

PCB Matrix software programmers, also professional PCB designers in direct contact with end users, recognize growing needs for additional software tools to help automate PCB design related tasks. They are developing a variety of software tools such as the Symbol Modeler (automated schematic symbol generation), Board Planner (assisted part placement), and Constraint Rule Editors (defining advanced signal routing rules). Other indispensable tools are also in development.



“We wanted to maintain the high reputation we established and meet growing customer needs” said Tom Hausherr, CEO, “so we decided to keep a part of our logo.” PCB Matrix will soon release a major upgrade to the IPC-7351 LP Suite developed by PCB Libraries. The new LP Calculator will include support for IPC-7251 through-hole technology and by customer demand, include Inch and Mil units. PCB Matrix plans to roll out several highly innovative products in Spring 2008.