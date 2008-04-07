columns | April 07, 2008
What is Flextronics in Europe today?
What is Flextronics in Europe today? Is Flextronics today what it was 5 years ago? Gary Watson, Senior Director, Strategy & Marketing, of Flextronics SBS gives his view.
Three years ago, Flextronics observed a market shift in the development of the out-sourcing strategies and activities of the electronics original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) based in Europe. This was also at a time when many Flextronics’ competitors were re-aligning their strategic footprints in Western Europe, and in many cases making the decision to completely exit several of the regional markets including the UK, France, Germany and the Nordics regions. Capitalising on its 10 years of manufacturing experience in the region, and to help balance the market changes, Flextronics created Special Business Solutions (SBS). SBS is a strategic business unit of Flextronics, a leading Electronics Manufacturing Service (EMS) provider focused on delivering complete design, engineering and manufacturing services to automotive, computing, consumer digital, industrial, infrastructure, medical and mobile OEMs.
SBS’s network of global facilities services all Flextronics’ industry segments, from automotive to medical and infrastructure. From small hand-held devices to massive electro-mechanical products, SBS provides every market niche with a total supply chain solution. As a highly strategic, fully integrated, dedicated business unit of Flextronics, SBS offers tailored services to customers with complex, highly diversified businesses around the world. SBS enables strategic partners to grow by leveraging and merging world wide design, manufacturing, logistics capabilities and resources that enable SBS partners to remain competitive. The SBS goal is simple: to provide local, regional and global customers with specialized services and capabilities close to their own facilities and end markets. Today, the Flextronics SBS business unit has expanded from its European roots to today’s 21 global sites on three continents. To ensure that SBS meets the highest quality, highest standard production requirements, several of its facilities are accredited with aerospace AS9100, medical ISO13485 and automotive TS16949 certifications.
“Our typical batch sizes range from one or two pieces right through to several thousand,” says François Barbier, president of SBS.
“Furthermore, unlike many of the local tier II EMS players in the regions, we are not focused on specific niche markets or segments. Rather, we serve customers across all major markets and we work with the most diversified customer base in the industry”, he added.
SBS customers include both local and global companies, In fact, a guiding principle of SBS is to “act local, but play global”. One of the key strategic benefits of SBS is that it also provides customers with a “Gateway” to the global “design, build, ship and service” offering that is available through Flextronics across the globe.
“Our purpose is to create value that increases customer competitiveness and we provide our many, diversified and satisfied customers with services and capabilities unmatched by the local tier II EMS community”, François Barbier added.
SBS remains committed and positioned to provide customers with increased value through its range of competitive services that allow local and global customers alike to succeed in today’s increasingly complex business environment.
Gary Watson, Senior Director, Strategy & Marketing
Flextronics SBS
SBS’s network of global facilities services all Flextronics’ industry segments, from automotive to medical and infrastructure. From small hand-held devices to massive electro-mechanical products, SBS provides every market niche with a total supply chain solution. As a highly strategic, fully integrated, dedicated business unit of Flextronics, SBS offers tailored services to customers with complex, highly diversified businesses around the world. SBS enables strategic partners to grow by leveraging and merging world wide design, manufacturing, logistics capabilities and resources that enable SBS partners to remain competitive. The SBS goal is simple: to provide local, regional and global customers with specialized services and capabilities close to their own facilities and end markets. Today, the Flextronics SBS business unit has expanded from its European roots to today’s 21 global sites on three continents. To ensure that SBS meets the highest quality, highest standard production requirements, several of its facilities are accredited with aerospace AS9100, medical ISO13485 and automotive TS16949 certifications.
“Our typical batch sizes range from one or two pieces right through to several thousand,” says François Barbier, president of SBS.
“Furthermore, unlike many of the local tier II EMS players in the regions, we are not focused on specific niche markets or segments. Rather, we serve customers across all major markets and we work with the most diversified customer base in the industry”, he added.
SBS customers include both local and global companies, In fact, a guiding principle of SBS is to “act local, but play global”. One of the key strategic benefits of SBS is that it also provides customers with a “Gateway” to the global “design, build, ship and service” offering that is available through Flextronics across the globe.
“Our purpose is to create value that increases customer competitiveness and we provide our many, diversified and satisfied customers with services and capabilities unmatched by the local tier II EMS community”, François Barbier added.
SBS remains committed and positioned to provide customers with increased value through its range of competitive services that allow local and global customers alike to succeed in today’s increasingly complex business environment.
Gary Watson, Senior Director, Strategy & Marketing
Flextronics SBS
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments