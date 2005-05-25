NOTE CEO to quit

Erik Stenfors, CEO NOTE AB, one of Sweden’s largest EMS-providers, has agreed with the board of directors that he will leave the company during this year.

Erik Stenfors has held the position for six years. He will hand over his position to Kjell-Åke Andersson, who today is NOTE’s Vice President. Kjell-Åke Andersson has earlier been CEO for NOTE’s subsidiary in Lund, Sweden.



Erik Stenfors will leave NOTE for personal reasons.