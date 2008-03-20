Intel’s returns to the mobile chip market

Intel plans to re-enter the market of processor manufacturing with their new Atom brand.

Hannes Schwaderer, CEO of Intel Germany, announced the return of the company to chip-making in an interview with the German magazine Wirtschaftswoche. The company had sold this particular business in 2006 and announced that it was retreating from this market segment all together.



However, Intel presented at this years CeBit in Hanover a new generation of mobile phone chips – Atom processors.



"The next step, the minimisation, will be introduced into our production facilities by the end of 2009. Atom processors will then also fit into mobile phones. Then a possible return to chip making is no longer imaginable,“ Schwader told the Wirtschaftswoche.



Intel presented the new processor generation Atom at this years IT-fair in Hanover. The new chips are energy and price efficient. According to the article, the new chips are designed for entertainment electronics, portable computers and internet appliances.