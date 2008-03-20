Stencils Unlimited selects LPKF

Stencils Unlimited announced that it has selected LPKF’s stencil laser cutting technology for the production of all of its SMT stencil products.

“The speed and efficiency of LPKF laser cutting systems is critical to allow us to provide prototype stencils with quick turnaround at a price range that is compatible with the needs in the very competitive R&D market," said Agustin Araujo, president of Stencil Unlimited."