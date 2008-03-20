300 employees on strike at Jabil Meung-sur-Loire, France

300 employees at Jabil's facility in Meung-sur-Loire, France have been on strike since Friday March 14.

The reason for the strikes is that employees are demanding 50 euros wage increase from the company. The strike took place when the employees founded out that the director gave a few crumbs in wage negotiations with the union. Currently the plant employees 540 people (including 40 temporary workers), lutte-ouvriere-journal reports. The Meung-sur-Loire plant is mostly producing for the automotive industry.