Motorola may close UK design centre

Motorola plans to cut half the staff at its design facility in Birmingham, as the company tries to turn around its troubled mobile devices division.

All the 121 staff at the facility are at risk of redundancy. Motorola is proposing to make half of them redundant and said it may close the site, The Register reports. Motorola will consult employees on the proposed redundancies over the next 90 days. The cuts would likely follow soon after. The Birmingham facility is a design centre, so most of the job losses will be among technical staff.