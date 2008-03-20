An Insight into the Russian Market

Russia is emerging as a powerhouse of electronics manufacturing. The Russian economy, which ended 2007 with its 8th consecutive year of growth, is being fuelled by its vast oil and mineral reserves.

The Russian Federation, with a land mass nearly as large as the United States and Canada combined and extending over much of northern Asia and Europe, is the largest country in the world, according to Juki. It has significant mineral and energy resources as well as 10% of the world's copper reserves and it is also the world's 9th largest silver producer.



Russia's electronics manufacturing industry is demographically spread over five key regions: Central Russia: Moscow, the North-West, Siberia, the Volga District and the Ural.



Russian electronics manufacturers serve a variety of industry sectors, the most prevalent being military, security systems and access control systems, civil and military telecommunications, automotive electronics, computer engineering, controllers, medical apparatus and consumer electronics. It also produces a wide range of electronic components, such as ICs, semiconductors, optoelectronics, electro vacuum devices and radio components, Juki reports.



Today there are more than 2,000 electronic manufacturers in Russia. A significant number of these are state owned producers of military equipment, Juki reports. Approximately 50% of non-military enterprises are also state owned and the remainders are privately held companies.