Page Electronica in process of constructing a new production hall

Belgium based EMS provider Page Electronica is currently right in the process of constructing a new production hall.

Over the years Page changed: Orders increased, production grew steadily and capacity had to be raised considerably for three years. Soon the small PM machines did no longer support the growth in production and the first Flexline System was installed in 1999. Over the years the company has build up an SMD production line and now a total of 14 Juki machines are installed.



"Juki's modular concept is ideal for a steady growth in production. Every customer profits from a top player,“ says Luc Page and adds "An important part of the development costs is the software: high volume machine manufacturers can invest more expenditure in the development of good software."



"Production stoppages are a rarity for us. Nevertheless, should something happen on any occasion with a pick and place head or a shaft, these can be quite simply switched off. Production can be maintained at only a slightly diminished pick and place speed."



"We are currently right in the process of constructing a new production hall. If the volume of use remains at the same level, we are considering purchasing yet another Juki line this year. However, it could also be that our order volume grows so that one additional line would not be sufficient because: we never say, "No", to our customers."