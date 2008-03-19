Incotex to start production in Bulgaria in Q2

Russia based EMS provider Incotex is expanding its activities towards Europe with the recent opening of a new plant in Sofia, Bulgaria.

The start of the SMT production is planned by the beginning of Q2 2008. For this new plant, Incotex has purchased two lines from Juki. Consisting of an FX1R and a KE2080, these two lines will be installed soon. The sales and technical support is granted by PB-Technik Europe.



Incotex Holding Company combines a group of companies, focused on development, production and servicing of various electronic products.