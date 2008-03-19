DEK unveils new machine at APEX

DEK is to unveil a large area version of its Europa print platform at APEX, called the Europa Vi.

The new machine offers substrate printing to 24" x 24" (610mm x 610mm) on demand to meet the diverse volume, mix and size requirements of modern production environments.



Designed for integrated manufacturing and process optimisation, Europa Vi delivers flexible substrate image size range from 1.50" x 2.00" (38mm x 50mm) up to 24" x 24" (610mm x 610mm), a 30% increase over the standard Europa platform. The systems is also able to handle large board products up to 16.5lb (7.5kg) in weight and 0.236" (6mm) thick, and features heavy duty remote board stops.