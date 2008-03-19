Dätwyler acquires ELFA

The Distrelec Group strengthens its position through the acquisition of the Swedish ELFA Group.

With the acquisition of the ELFA Group, a catalogue distributor for industrial electronics and automation in Scandinavia, the Baltic States and Eastern Europe, the Dätwyler Group puts a clear focus on its Distrelec Group.



ELFA generates sales of around CHF 180 million and an EBITDA of around CHF 35 million. This strategic acquisition strengthens Dätwyler’s position in the Central European market for catalogue distribution of industrial electronics and automation.



In 2007 the Dätwyler Group recorded an 17.7% increase in net revenue to CHF 1.429.4 million. Group profit for 2007 came in at CHF 219.5 million.



The purchase price for the acquisition of the debt free ELFA Group amounts to around CHF 350 million. Completion of the contract with Industri Kapital is scheduled for the end of April after the fulfilment of regulatory conditions.