Digi plans to strengthen Wireless Technology

evertiq spoke to Andreas Mäser, Manager Sales embedded Products for Northern Europe at Digi, about the future investments of the company in Europe.

Central Europe is currently their most prominent location and also the strongest-selling market in Europe. That covers Germany, Austria as well as Switzerland. Additional to that market presence could also be increased in Eastern Europe, Scandinavia and The Near East.



The company plans to further invest in Eastern Europe were Digi has established a network of distribution partners. The Scandinavian market is also targeted for additional investment. This is aimed at strengthening the current growth markets as Digi also plans to increase staff numbers in these regions, to support its customer base and current projects.



Mr. Mäser sees the future development in the automation and control segment, where 50% of the total sales are already being acquired. The company also looks to increase its market share in the medical technology, communications, transport, defence & aerospace sectors. Studies predict an additional 1 billion wireless nodes by 2010 and Digi focuses on developing wireless solutions in all the above mentioned sectors.



Regional differences are merely superficial, says Mr. Mäser. In Central Europe automation solutions has the biggest market share, in Scandinavia it is building automation and Eastern Europe has a little bit of everything. The result will be an increased focus in the development in the sectors of module solutions, communications and chips.