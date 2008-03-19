ITT establishes European centre for military<br>and aerospace customers in the UK

ITT Interconnect Solutions has created a centre for military and aerospace customers at its Basingstoke facility in the UK.

The company has increased its engineering and sales capabilities dedicated to this important European sector to service the increasing complexity of customisation required by the latest defence and aeronautical programs.



Currently, ITT Interconnect Solutions is working to deliver parts for the VIS military communications program and also the MRAP (Mine Resistant Armoured Protection) vehicle. Its Basingstoke Military & Aerospace Centre of Excellence also includes a cable assembly facility approved to ISO9001.