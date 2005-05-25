Manz moves to larger facility

German based developer and manufacturer of robotics, image processing and control engineering, Manz Automation AG, has moved its operations to an expanded facility in Reutlingen, Germany.

With over 6 000 sqm areas for offices and production the new premises afford enough space for a continuing growth of the company. Beside the workplaces for the existing 120 employees there is an option for another 80 workplaces.