EN ElectronicNetwork new member of „Services in EMS“

On 12th March 2008 EN ElectronicNetwork presented itself within the group meeting „Services in EMS“ of the ZVEI (Zentralverband Elektrotechnik- und Elektronikindustrie e.V./ German association of the electrical engineering and electronics industry), to become a member of the homonymous quality initiative.

„Services in EMS“ was founded more than a year ago by German Electronic Manufacturing Services companies and now has 30 members. The companies commit themselves among other things to self composed quality standards in all areas of the value chain.



„Particularly due to the multifaceted handling of the value chain, which constitutes an all around customer focused package, the EN ElectronicNetwork group is now a new member of the quality initiative "Services in EMS"“, explains Ernst Gockel, Chief Sales Office of the EN ElectronicNetwork AG.