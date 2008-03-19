Cogent invest in new equipment

UK based EMS provider Cogent Technology has taken delivery of a new ERSASCOPE 2 plus for inspection of BGA devices.

The product was evolved by its manufacturer over a 3 year development period, utilising essential feedback from over 2000 worldwide users of the previous model.



Cogent’s Managing Director, Nigel Slator, said on his new Investment: “Cogent is committed to investing in tools which allow us to verify our processes and ensure our customers constantly receive excellent product. We have used XRAY inspection alone up until now but this device allows us to gain a rapid and very clear perspective on the quality of our BGA joints”