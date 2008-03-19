LCD equipment market to grow 30% in 2008

The global market for array processing equipment for TFT-LCDs will increase by 20% in 2008, according to The Information Network.

"The LCD equipment market was in a tailspin in the past two years, dropping 50% since 2006," noted Dr. Robert Castellano, president of The Information Network. He further predicts that the lithography sector will grow by 56% following a 48% drop in 2007.



The over supply experienced in 2006 and 2007 will turn into an industry-wide supply shortage in the second half of 2008. Demand will outstrips supply by 6.5% in 2008. Large area panel shipments will grow by 19% in 2008 to further increase a 34% growth in 2007.



However, the uncertain U.S. economy, one of the largest consumer markets in the world, will impact on capital expenditure spending in 2008. Additionally, composite leading indicators signal a weak future for most major global economies.