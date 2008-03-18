Electronics Production | March 18, 2008
Ex-Infineon-CEO moves to Conergy
Conergy CEO Pepyn R. Dinandt has left his post on Friday and will be replaced by Andreas von Zitzewitz.
According to the German news magazine "Focus" has Andreas von Zitzewitz, Ex-Infineon-CEO, taken over the management of the segment ‘Components’ at Conergy.
The Supervisory Board of Conergy AG has reached an agreement with Pepyn R. Dinandt with regard to the termination of his contract as of April 30. The mandate ends at Mr Dinandts request with immediate effect.
Mr. Dinandt assumed the role of Chief Operating Officer in mid-November 2007 and, together with CEO Dieter Ammer and CFO Dr. Jörg Spiekerkötter launched the re-organisation of the company. His responsibilities will be taken over in the future by Dieter Ammer, formerly Chairman of the Supervisory Board, whose secondment as CEO was extended by the Supervisory Board for another period of up to six months. The Management Board continues to comprise Dieter Ammer (CEO), Dr. Jörg Spiekerkötter (CFO), Nikolaus Krane (Projects) and Philip von Schmeling (Sales & Systems).
Andreas von Zitzewitz, receiving a suspended sentence by the end of 2006 for accepting a €70000 bribe, will now assist Dieter Ammer in the re-organisation progress.
