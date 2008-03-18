Wipro expansion plans for U.S. and Europe

Indian outsourcing company Wipro, has expansion plans for Europe and the U.S. as part of the next phase of globalisation.

The $5 billion IT services company is opening two new software development centres in the U.S. while at the same time looking to acquire in technology R&D in Germany.



Wipro already has two software development centres in the USA in Troy and Atlanta. The plan for the two new centres has not been finalised yet. The company already opened smaller development centres in Shanghai, Chengdu, Cebu, Brazil, Mexico, and Bucharest, with another one planned in Poland.



The company acquired three small European chip and design firms in recent years and is now looking at an acquisition in Germany. "We'd love to get a good sized acquisition in Germany to establish a beachhead there," said Premji. "We are willing to pay a good price for it, and we have short listed some companies," he said, adding Wipro would spend up to $500 million on such a deal.