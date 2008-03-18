Flextronics completes phase one<br>in the acquisition of Arima

EMS provider Flextronics has completed the first of a two-phase acquisition of Arima Computer Corporation's notebook and server businesses unit.

In April 2008 the company expects to complete the second phase. Phase one included the acquisition of the design and services groups of Arima, Tradingmarkets reports. Phase two will be the acquisition of Arima's notebook and server manufacturing facility in WuJiang, China. Arima Computer's notebook will become part of the Flextronics Computing segment.