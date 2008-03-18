Telelogic signs agreement with<br>semiconductor manufacturer

Telelogic has announced that a global semiconductor manufacturer has signed a three-year license and maintenance agreement for core components of Telelogic´s solutions for Enterprise Lifecycle Management (ELM), with a value of 3.3 MUSD.

The agreement sees the company standardize their enterprise change and configuration management with Telelogic Synergy, and their processes for requirements definition, analysis and management with Telelogic DOORS®. The majority of the agreement originates from Telelogic Synergy.