TTems receives aerospace accreditation

TTems site in Rogerstone, UK was accredited with AS9100. The site is now able to manufacture safety critical flight systems for the aerospace industry.

The AS9100 certificate states that TTems has the controls, business management processes and quality procedures to support the manufacture of electronic systems that are integral to the safety of aircraft.



The achievement of this standard was part of the aerospace industry supply chain programme SC21 aimed at by TTems. The Rogerstone facility already has the automotive quality standard, the environmental standard as well as BABT340, IPC-A-610D and ISO9001:2000.