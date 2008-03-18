Foxconn may establish a development center in Russia

EMS giant Foxconn is eying expansion in Russia. According to Foxconn’s spokesperson the company could establish a development center in Novo-Orlovsky, Russia.

According to Andrey Korzhakov, Director General at Foxconn Russia, the company is considering various possibilities to expand its presence in St. Petersburg including establishing a development center in Novo-Orlovsky.



evertiq reported earlier that Foxconn plans to build a new plant in Russia. According to the company, Foxconn intends to become one of the main employers in the region. As previously announced the plant will be located near Kolpino, Cnews reports. According to the company construction of the Russian plant could start this year.