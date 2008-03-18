Samtec wins the 2007 U.S. customer<br>survey of Connector companies

Bishop & Associates conducted a survey to evaluate the performance of connector vendors in 2007. Samtec won the 2007 U.S. customer survey of Connector companies.

OEM and CEM companies, as well as distributors, were asked to evaluate the performance of 36 connector companies. Each of them was asked to state the degree of satisfaction (a numeric value) for a series of 13 questions regarding quality, delivery, price competitiveness, lead times and technical capabilities.



The survey states the following Top10 best performers in each of the following categories: problem solving, product catalogue, product samples and website usefulness. Samtec and Kycon take first and second place in all four categories. The two companies are followed by Phoenix Contact, Molex, Winchester, Trompeter, ERNI, Airborn, Emerson, Tyco, HARTING, Belden, JST, W.L. Gore, Huber+Suhner, FCI, ITW Pancon, 3M Electronics and Hirose.