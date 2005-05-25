Scanditron to deliver UGS Tecnomatix solutions

Scanditron Sverige AB, a supplier of machines, material and services for the manufacture of electronic products, today announced a partnership with UGS, a global provider of product lifecycle management (PLM) software and services.

Scanditron signed an agreement to implement UGS Tecnomatix High Tech & Electronics solutions to round out existing electronics offerings in the Nordic countries, Poland and the Baltic states. UGS Tecnomatix offers the most comprehensive manufacturing process management solutions in the electronics market and this addition will provide Scanditron with a total end-to-end digital manufacturing solution.



As part of this collaboration, Scanditron will resell Tecnomatix PCB assembly & test and production execution solutions, offering its customers a complete electronics digital manufacturing package.

“We are pleased to supply the world class digital manufacturing tools of UGS Tecnomatix,” said Göran Johansson, president of product technology, Scanditron. “The suppliers that Scanditron represent have a global spread and possess a world-class reputation and UGS fits perfectly into this concept.”



“Scanditron is well suited to offer manufacturers our electronics solutions,” said Al Hufstetler, vice president of digital manufacturing global marketing for UGS. “As one of the largest distributors of electronics products in the Nordic region, we now have the added benefit of expanded territory coverage and an increased customer base.”