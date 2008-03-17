Management takes over PartnerTechs<br>plant in Åbo, Finland

The PartnerTech facility in Åbo, Finland has gone through a so called MBO (Management Buy Out).

The management at PartnerTechs facility in Åbo, Finland takes over the plant and start its own company in the EMS segment. All employees will be able to continue their contract under the new management. The new owners of the facility are Jukka Järvi-Laturi and a few others, that are currently working in the management of the Åbo plant. The new management will take over the plant on 31 Mars. The new owners will check every aspect of the facility and the business in the meantime.