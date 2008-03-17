Alcatel-Lucent plans facility in Russia

Authorities of the Nizhniy Novgorod Region have signed a memorandum of intent with the telecommunication company Alcatel-Lucent.

Alcatel-Lucent will build a design and production facility in the region. A training centre for telecommunications specialists is also planned, which will bring the total investment to about €300 million.



The investment is said to reach €300 million and the implementation periods of each project fluctuate from one to three years. The company is also interested in sponsoring projects and acquiring patents. According to Petr Pletnev, the goods produced aim for both the domestic market and export, Cnews reports. Unfortunately, memorandums on intention do not always result in further activity. Alcatel-Lucent’s interest in production in Nizhny Novgorod relates to several reasons: the company receives a highly qualified and cheap labour force and the distribution area is also quit important.



It should be noted that the Nizhny Novgorod Region has become one of the most promising regions in terms of IT. Intel plans to expand its development centre tenfold by 2010. The Russian internet company Mail.ru also opened its first regional development centre.



