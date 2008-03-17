Delphi takes 100% of Delphi Calsonic Hungary

US-based Delphi taken over 100% of its Hungarian subsidiary Delphi Calsonic Hungary under an ownership reshuffle scheme.

The company already owned 90% of the compressor producing company in Balassagyarmat, Hungary within a global effect to clean its portfolio.



Delphi is trading shares in companies jointly owned with Japanese Calsonic Kansei. Delphi said the rearrangement will neither affect Hungarian workers nor its vendors or clients.