Further focus on Germany &<br>Eastern Europe for Murata

Murata has strengthened its sales team with the appointment of Markus Brunhirl. Based from the company’s office in Munich, Markus will have regional sales responsibilities for the northern part of Germany and East Europe.

Prior to joining to Murata Power Solutions, Markus served an apprenticeship with Siemens as an electronics engineer and afterwards studied Industrial Management and Engineering in Munich and Linköping (Sweden). He has gained sales experience in the last five years with automotive supplier Denso Europe and Lintec Europe a supplier in the Semiconductor Industry.