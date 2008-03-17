Electronics Production | March 17, 2008
Liquavista secures €8 mln to start production
Liquavista, the display manufacturing company based in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, with offices in the UK and Hong Kong, has announced the completion of an €8 million Series B fund raising, comprising equity and debt. Existing investors Amadeus Capital Partners, GIMV and New Venture Partners LLC all participated in the round.
“Responding to the strong demand of our lead customers, Liquavista is on track to achieve volume production of displays in 2008,” said Mark Gostick, Liquavista’s CEO. He added “Thanks to the continued support of our investors, we now have everything we need to achieve the first commercial introduction of ColorMatch™-based products this year and to maintain our rapid progress in the development of active-matrix displays.”
Hermann Hauser, Amadeus Director and Liquavista board member commented: “Liquavista’s electrowetting technology provides a light shutter that is fundamentally more efficient than LCD and ultimately simpler and less costly to make. There really is no limit to its potential to transform the displays industry.”
Elderd Land, of GIMV’s ICT team, and board member says: “I am very excited to see Liquavista progress towards market introduction so rapidly. It is rare to see a technology that delivers so much added value to users whilst causing so little disruption to the established manufacturing infrastructure.”
Rob Rosenberg, Liquavista board member and Partner at New Venture Partners commented, “The technology is tailor-made for mobile multimedia devices, where users really care about long battery life and daylight viewability. We know that people will use premium services on mobile devices much more if they are not concerned about running the battery down, so providers of software, services and networks will also win.”
