Foxconn to employ 5000 people in Russia

Evertiq reported earlier that Foxconn plans to build a new plant in Russia. According to the company, Foxconn intends to become one of the main employers in the region. The plant is expected to employ 5000 people.

As previously announced the plant will be located near Kolpino. The company will be able to provide the population with worthy working conditions close to their homes, CNews reports. The plant is supposed to employ a total of 5000 staff, says Andrey Korzhakov, Director General of Foxconn Russia.