Siauliu Tauro Televizoriai to start<br>producing digital TV sets in Lithuania

Siauliu Tauro Televizoriai plans to launch production of digital TV sets in May this year at its plant in Lithuania.

Siauliu Tauro Televizoriai is located in northwestern Lithuania. According to the company the new digital TVs would be capable of receiving digital signals in all formats. The main activity of the company is the production and sale of colour TV set, Baltictimes reports. In 1996 the TV sets produced in Šiauliai were exported into West European countries. Currently 98 percent of TV sets are realized in Great Britain, Germany, Italy, France and other European countries.