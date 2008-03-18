Printed RFID could achieve<br>commercial use by 2010

A new NanoMarkets report states that radio frequency identification’s (RFID) functionality could make it possible to be used for simple inventory and logistics management by 2010.

NanoMarkets analysts say that the capabilities of RFID, an identification method using devices called RFID tags, is likely to increase steadily in the next two years.



Utilizing printing technology to manufacture RFIDs could make the devices more competitive. The recent report also points out additional markets for RFID, including food security, pharmaceutical packaging and courier service tracking.



It projects that the market for printed RFID devices will reach $3.6 billion by 2015.



