Premo will run the Aetic's electronic components group

Aetic (Association of Spanish companies of Electronics, Information Technologies and Telecommunication) have named the new board of directors.

Premo Group has been chosen as president of the second group, corresponding to electronic components, represented by their CEO Ezequiel Navarro.



The group vice presidency will be managed by Celestica of Valencia, represented by Francisco Ruiz Zapatero. The organization was ran by Jesús Banegas Núñez and they represent nearly one thousand partners, which 300 are individual companies and the rest of them are groups and business managerial, which activity is related to Electronics, Information Technologies and Telecommunication. The companies integrated into Aeticgenerate activities for a value well above to €65,000 million and they are responsible for 40 pc of the private national effort in R&D.



Premo Grupo is the main Spanish manufacture of inductive components. They manufacture and design inductive components, EMC filters, RFID components, power transformers and systems; and PLC accessories and components. In Spain the Premo Group has productive centres in Barcelona and in the Technological Park of Andalusia in Malaga. Besides, it has two production centers in Wuxi (China) and another one in Tangier (Morocco).