Tyco sells RF components<br>& subsystem segment

Tyco Electronics plans to sell a portion of its wireless segment and continues to divesture the Radio Frequency Components and Subsystem business.

This business area represents a $500 million share of the Wireless Systems segment's total sales of $887 million in 2007. The remaining portion, Public Safety/Land Mobile Radio Systems and Products, will not be included in any possible deal.



This particular business segment designs, manufactures and markets amplifiers, antennas, attenuators, diodes, signal generators, limiters, transistors, modulators and mixers. They also produce microwave and millimeter wave integrated circuits for the aerospace, defense and commercial markets.



The company follows no plan that would suggest the exit from its Public Safety/Land Mobile Radio Systems and Products business.