Totech announces new sales<br>organisation for Americas

Totech Super Dry, manufacturers of ultra low humidity storage cabinets has announced a new sales and distribution organisation for the Americas.

The new company, Totech Universal, replaces Totech America. Manufactured by Totech of Japan and Totech EU, the drying cabinets address increasing concerns over process errors resulting from high inherent moisture levels in stored components and subassemblies causing failures, especially at higher Lead-Free solder reflow temperatures.



“Super Dry provides dry cabinets with the low relative humidity and fast recovery times. Our new organisation in the US will deliver an extensive range of products and all will be certified pre-tested,” says Totech EU Managing Director Jos Brehler.



Protean Marketing Director Richard Heimsch has been contracted to manage the Totech Universal business in the Americas on their behalf and Protean.