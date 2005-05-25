Sanmina-SCI installs ComPlate UTM

Sanmina-SCI of San Jose, USA, has purchased another plater from HMS Höllmüller, a German specialist for wet-chemical processing machine solutions.

The systems have been designed for processing drilled holes in the blind and standard VIA ranges that are particularly critical and will also be able to transport larger PCB formats, PCB007.com reports.



Within a short period of time HMS Höllmüller has succeeded in firmly establishing its newest flex module generation, the ComPlate UTM, in the international printed circuit board markets.



"Leading manufacturers in Japan, Korea, China, Taiwan, Europe and the USA have accepted our convincing arguments and decided in favour of our ComPlate UTM series, which was designed for the electrolytic copper or tin processes. Over the past months we were able to supply numerous machines, which we have managed to successfully install and commission at our clients’ sites. At the moment we are building the 15th module of the newest generation of the ComPlate UTM series", stated Joe Kresky, HMS managing director.